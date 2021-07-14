Nice spice as Market Drayton festival set to return

The Ginger and Spice Festival, based in Market Drayton

The award-winning festival is to take place on Saturday, September 25 this year during British Food Fortnight, including a Floating Market on the Shropshire Union Canal for the first time.

The festival includes the popular spicy street market taking place on Cheshire Street, a brand new ticketed ‘Fodder and Tipple Trail’ and a self-guided heritage trail and contest available for families.

Festival founder and director Julia Roberts said the team have worked with health and safety specialists in light of Covid to ensure they could go ahead.

"In our fifth year of the Ginger and Spice Festival, we are excited to be going ahead with the event in September," she said.

"In particular we are delighted that the Roving Canal Traders Group are joining us and bringing their fantastic floating market to the festival.

"Although we have tailored the festival as a one-day event for 2021 - due to Covid restrictions - we are pleased to be going ahead at all under such difficult planning circumstances.

"We have been working closely with Harrier Event Health and Safety specialists to create a safe and welcoming festival for the community. This will be a great opportunity for both the town’s businesses and the community of Market Drayton to welcome people back and for visitors to explore the town’s heritage, taking in the Shropshire Union Canal.”

Throughout the day, visitors will be able to explore the Spicy Street Market which includes a range of local, artisan producers, many with a ginger and spicy twist; as well as the floating market on the canal between bridge 63 and bridge 64, opposite Ladybird Mooring.

Families can meander through the streets of Market Drayton and then out into the Shropshire countryside with the festival trails included this year. Both trails start in the centre of town near the Buttercross and finish at the Red Lion at Joules Brewery.

A free of charge heritage town trail will take visitors to buildings and places of historical significance, and the Fodder and Tipple Trail will include local tasting courses and stop-offs along the route. To buy tickets visit www.gingerandspicefest.co.uk and see the What’s On page.