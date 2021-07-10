Street partially shutting for Ellesmere charter celebrations

Ellesmere is set to celebrate

Among the activities will be a re-enactment of the granting of the charter in July 1221 by community arts group Fizzgigs.

A street market will be operating from 9am on Saturday. The Fizzgigs band will be entertaining visitors outside the market hall at 10am.

At 10.30am there will be a colourful street theatre re-enactment in the middle of the market. Music will continue until 11am.

Part of Scotland Street is to be closed to traffic to make way for the street market. There will also be stalls inside the market building. This will run from 9am to 4pm.

Fizzgigs member Kate Westgate said: "Currently the forecast is set fair. We hope lots of people turn out to enjoy our antics. "The unusual event is just one in a range of events and installations. Fizzgigs has been responsible for and which helps to mark out Ellesmere as a very special place to live."