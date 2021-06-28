Festive light show planned for historic estate

A festive light show planned for Bolesworth

The 1.2-mile trail, at Bolesworth will run from November 26 through to Christmas Eve, guiding young ‘advent’urers and their families through an enchanted winter wonderland.

Father Christmas’s reindeer will be found in the woodland on route and there will be a festive food and drink market at the end for visitors stocking up with seasonal treats. Children young and old will be able to visit Father Christmas in his grotto and there will also be a chance to go ice skating, along with an laser and light show display every evening.

Nina Barbour, managing director of Bolesworth, said: “This is the first time we have staged a Christmas event at Bolesworth and we are really looking forward to creating a magical winter wonderland for the whole family to enjoy together.

“We have some beautiful grounds here at and it will be lovely to share them with visitors during this incredibly special time of year.

“We are really excited to create this beautiful light, music and entertainment spectacle which can’t fail to get us all into the festive spirit.”

In addition to the light trail, Bolesworth will also be hosting Christmas parties.

The Christmas lights will come at the end of a busy 2021 for Bolesworth which is scheduled to play host to an array of events through the summer and beyond. These include three world-class equestrian shows, Chris Evans’ family fundraising favourite CarFest and The Great Balloon Race where dozens of hot air balloons in all shapes and sizes will ascend into the air along with music entertainment.