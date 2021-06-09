Horrible histories comes to Shropshire

By Sue Austin

The Birmingham Stage Company returns to Soulton Hall near Wem later this month with it's Horrible Histories tour.

The Horrible Histories production
The Horrible Histories production

Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians is the title of the family show written by written by Terry Deary and Neal Foster from Deary’s bestselling Horrible Histories books. Terry Deary is the world's bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country.

Just two actors play multiple historical roles in the outdoor production at Soulton Hall's amphitheatre taking a comical look at the history of the time, from Nelson to Florence Nightingale and Queen Victoria.

Gorgeous Georgians & Vile Victorians is at Soulton Hall, takes place on June 20 at 2pm and 4.30pm with the performance lasting about 65 minutes.

Tickets cost £16 for adults and £14 for children and are available via soultonhall.co.uk

Organisers say that the 2pm show is almost sold out.

