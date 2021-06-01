Gardener and violin player Zdenek Valkoun serenades tea room assistant Jo Lewis, as they prepare for the Quintessentially English Garden event at Dorothy Clive Garden, Market Drayton

The Dorothy Clive Gardens at Willoughbridge, Market Drayton, is hosting a special event to raise funds for the ongoing maintenance of keeping the scenic and historic site open.

The garden was initially created in 1940 by Colonel Harry Clive, to provide his ailing wife – Dorothy – with a ‘series of interesting walks’ as she battled with Parkinson’s disease.

Dorothy died in 1942 but Colonel Clive continued work apace throughout the 1940s and 1950s, to build up the site. It now sits at just over 12 and a half acres.

Kathryn Robey is a curator at the garden and said the fundraising day on June 20 will be a great way to see the gardens, with the added treats of live music, cream teas and vintage cars.

“We need to raise funds but it’s just a social day as well for visitors to enjoy,” she said.

“Dorothy Clive Garden is a registered charity so we need to raise money to keep the garden going really.

"The site was set up around 60 years ago by Colonel Clive for his wife who was suffering with Parkinson’s.

“We aim for around 30,000 visitors every year and we always host fundraising events for the good of the garden, as well as educational things as well.

"The garden is twelve and a half acres of land, so lots for people to explore. The Quintessentially English Summer day will be held on June 20 and we are really looking forward to welcoming people to the garden.

"There will be vintage and classic cars on display and there will be live music. Our head gardener Zdenek Valkoun is also a classically trained violinist so he will be playing on the day which will be lovely. An English cream tea will be available for guests.”

Tickets don’t need to be pre-booked for the event which starts at 10am until 5.30pm.