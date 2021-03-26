Caution is key, says Shropshire restaurateur

Daniel Derrington, of the Town House restaurant, says even May is too soon for him to be comfortable about reopening

The Government’s coronavirus ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown makes provisions for hospitality businesses to open in the coming weeks.

At the next step, no earlier than April 12, venues will be allowed to serve people outdoors and there will be no need for customers to order a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks and no curfew – although customers must order, eat and drink while seated.

Households should still avoid mixing.

But many venues that have no outdoor space will be waiting until May to open, and Daniel Derrington of the Town House restaurant in Market Drayton said that even that will be too soon for him to be comfortable.

The Town House would normally seat 48 but with the restriction of social distancing that is reduced to about 24 – and that is if all of the customers are in groups and can sit together.

Mr Derrington, who has recently expanded the restaurant with a new floor, said that he will wait until June to start serving meals again at the weekend, and not reopen fully until September.

He said that he lost £6,000 in stock last year when he had to close – most of it fresh food – and that having to do the same again if a third wave of Covid-19 comes along would do serious damage to the business.