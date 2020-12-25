Children’s memories inside baubles

Sharon Wilson with some of the baubles

Pupils at Market Drayton Junior School where asked to put their memories of 2020 in a clear bauble.

These have now been hung on trees at David Wilson Homes’s development on Blandford Way, for its residents to enjoy.

The children were encouraged to think about their favourite memories from the past year, and create something beautiful out of a year that has been difficult for many thanks to the current pandemic.

Charlotte Wharton-Jenkins, Art Co-Ordinator at Market Drayton Junior School, said: “I’d like to give a massive thank you to David Wilson Homes for asking our Year 3 children to get into the festive spirit by making beautiful baubles for their Christmas trees.

“The children thought about what Christmas meant to them, their favourite parts of the special day and what they’d like to receive from Father Christmas this year. After such an odd year, it was lovely to see how some children wished to just spend time with their family and friends.”

With schools being closed for a long period of time this year, the baubles feature a range of memories, giving visitors and residents at the development a small snapshot of the children’s lives throughout the pandemic.

Georgina Hall, sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “The children’s baubles were so fantastic and offer an insight into what children across the county have experienced throughout the pandemic.