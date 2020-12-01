Festival Drayton Centre coffee shop to reopen with restrictions

The Festival Drayton Centre

The Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton will welcome visitors again from tomorrow morning when the national lockdown is lifted and Shropshire moves into Tier 2 restrictions.

A statement from the management said: "We have thankfully been given the opportunity to reopen our doors before Christmas, so at 9.30am on Wednesday morning our bustling coffee shop will be open again.

"However, we must obey by the new guidance for our tier which means unfortunately we cannot allow you to sit with anyone you do not live with or who is not in your support bubble inside our coffee shop for the time being until the first tier review on December 16.

"If you choose to sit in our outside patio area then you just have to follow the ’rule of six’ and can sit with whoever you would like to.

"We are very sorry about having to impose these strict rules for our reopening, however the Government has implemented them and we want to protect all of our customers, volunteers and users so we must follow the new guidelines to ensure your safety."