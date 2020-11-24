I’m a Celebrity: Screaming AJ endures a bug’s life

Mid WalesNorth Shropshire entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

Shropshire Dancer AJ Pritchard finally got his moment in the spotlight – and he had a right old scream.

Dancer AJ Pritchard recovers from his bugs ordeal after being picked out to take part in a Bushtucker Trial
Dancer AJ Pritchard recovers from his bugs ordeal after being picked out to take part in a Bushtucker Trial

He and Jessica Plummer were voted by the public to take part in last night’s trial on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

And Strictly star AJ, who is from Whitchurch, left Ant and Dec laughing hysterically as he lost his nerve while travelling through a bug-filled tunnel in a challenge called The Harm-Oury.

AJ screamed repeatedly in a high-pitched fashion as he travelled through separately to Jessica, 28, calling out her name.

Jess tried to reassure AJ throughout the challenge, by saying: “You’ve got this, you’ve got this, Don’t freak out.”

The pair got six stars out of a possible 12 after working together to gather the tokens.

AJ labelled the challenge as “frustrating”. The 26-year-old, whose parents run a dance school in Whitchurch, later recovered by washing the bugs away with a hot shower.

The shower is luxurious compared to the cold water normally provided in the Australian jungle.

ITV producers have also provided a basic form of central heating inside Gwrych Castle in North Wales, which is being used this year because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Entertainment
North Shropshire entertainment
Showbiz
News
Local Hubs
Mid Wales
North Shropshire
Market Drayton

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News