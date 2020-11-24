I’m a Celebrity: Screaming AJ endures a bug’s life

Dancer AJ Pritchard recovers from his bugs ordeal after being picked out to take part in a Bushtucker Trial

He and Jessica Plummer were voted by the public to take part in last night’s trial on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

And Strictly star AJ, who is from Whitchurch, left Ant and Dec laughing hysterically as he lost his nerve while travelling through a bug-filled tunnel in a challenge called The Harm-Oury.

AJ screamed repeatedly in a high-pitched fashion as he travelled through separately to Jessica, 28, calling out her name.

Jess tried to reassure AJ throughout the challenge, by saying: “You’ve got this, you’ve got this, Don’t freak out.”

The pair got six stars out of a possible 12 after working together to gather the tokens.

AJ labelled the challenge as “frustrating”. The 26-year-old, whose parents run a dance school in Whitchurch, later recovered by washing the bugs away with a hot shower.

The shower is luxurious compared to the cold water normally provided in the Australian jungle.