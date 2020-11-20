Green-fingered Salopians can plant winter magic

Zdenek Valkoun-Walker

Dorothy Clive Garden in Market Drayton is holding the Zoom session to teach people how to create winter containers for your home or to give as Christmas gifts.

Head gardener Zdenek Valkoun-Walker will lead the workshop, which takes place on Sunday from 2pm to 3pm.

He said there will be lots of different seasonal plants to experiment with, and a key part will be putting in bulbs to flower in spring, so displays can last longer.

"We'll hopefully be able to show people how to make something a bit more interesting and exciting than you would buy in a shop," he said.

"I've just finished a three-part Zoom workshop on propogation, so it's something we've got a bit of experience in now. We've got the knowledge, so why not share it?"

The gardens in Willoughbridge are open for people to walk round, which has been a welcome boost to local residents after they were shut during the first lockdown. Other facilities in the grounds including toilets are closed.

The workshop costs £10 to join. To book a place call 01630 647237 or email info@dorothyclivegarden.co.uk