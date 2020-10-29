Drayton Artsfest schools calendar funding art experiences for children

By Rob Smith

A 2021 calendar compiled from the best of 13 schoolchildren's artwork in recent years is now available.

This year's calendar is a 'best of' edition
As part of the popular Drayton Artsfest, schools in Market Drayton and surrounding villages take part in the 'schools calendar'. One artwork from each school is chosen to decorate a page on the calendar.

Artsfest director Suzanne Edwards said: "We are delighted to announce that the 2021 edition of the Market Drayton Schools Calendar is now published. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the paintings from each of the 13 participating schools have been chosen by local artist Malcolm Hague from the previous 2014 – 2020 editions of the calendar. Local businesses have again generously sponsored the printing costs.

"We are hoping that local people will continue to support the calendar project, which has raised a total of over £8,000 for schools over the last six years. Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, we are unable to sell the calendars outside Morrisons this year. However the 2021 calendar is on sale at the usual price of £5 through the following outlets: the Festival Drayton Centre (front desk); Brosy's computer shop (by Wilko's); the Style Court hairdressers, Wilkinsons Walk; or for cash on delivery to your door."

Contact Suzanne on sznnedwards@gmail.com or 01630 698088.

All proceeds from sales of the 2021 calendar this year will be given to each of the 13 participating schools in the form of a whole day art workshop offered by Malcolm Hague, to be organised within the current academic year.

