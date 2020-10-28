Last few days to enter Market Drayton 'junkbot wars'

By Rob Smith North ShropshireNorth Shropshire entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

There are just a few more days for crafty creators to build their own 'junkbots' and send in photos for a competition.

Library assistant Michelle Szulc with her robot creation, the Grim Reader
Library assistant Michelle Szulc with her robot creation, the Grim Reader

Market Drayton Library is hosting a 'Junkbot Wars' event, and entries will close at the end of October.

Branch manager Alastair Pack said: "I came up with the Junkbot Wars idea a while back and intended it to be a craft event in the library where kids could make something and then continue to engage it with it in a fun way.

"Obviously, the coronavirus has put paid to that idea for the time being, but I realised it could be shifted online. Hopefully when they make their robots at home over half-term, they’ll enjoy seeing them online and reading about their battles for dominance with other junkbots.

"They just need to send a picture, its name and a description of its fighting abilities to marketdrayton.library@shropshire.gov.uk. We decided to throw a house robot into the mix and library assistant Michelle Szulc constructed the excellent creation people will have seen [The Grim Reader].

"Over half-term, we also have a spooky Hallowe’en treasure hunt in the library that parents can do with their children when they come for books (social distancing from other borrowers, of course), with a lollipop reward for finding all the hidden Hallowe’en objects."

Contact the library on marketdrayton.library@shropshire.gov.uk or twitter.com/MDraytonLibrary.

Entertainment
North Shropshire entertainment
News
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
Market Drayton
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News