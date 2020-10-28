Last few days to enter Market Drayton 'junkbot wars'

Library assistant Michelle Szulc with her robot creation, the Grim Reader

Market Drayton Library is hosting a 'Junkbot Wars' event, and entries will close at the end of October.

Branch manager Alastair Pack said: "I came up with the Junkbot Wars idea a while back and intended it to be a craft event in the library where kids could make something and then continue to engage it with it in a fun way.

"Obviously, the coronavirus has put paid to that idea for the time being, but I realised it could be shifted online. Hopefully when they make their robots at home over half-term, they’ll enjoy seeing them online and reading about their battles for dominance with other junkbots.

"They just need to send a picture, its name and a description of its fighting abilities to marketdrayton.library@shropshire.gov.uk. We decided to throw a house robot into the mix and library assistant Michelle Szulc constructed the excellent creation people will have seen [The Grim Reader].

"Over half-term, we also have a spooky Hallowe’en treasure hunt in the library that parents can do with their children when they come for books (social distancing from other borrowers, of course), with a lollipop reward for finding all the hidden Hallowe’en objects."