Ginger furry friends celebrated in new competition at festival

The fourth annual Ginger & Spice Festival will be taking place between September 23 to September 27 and celebrates all things ginger.

Kennel and cattery Quintessential Quarters, of Cotes Heath, near Eccleshall, has linked up with festival organisers to launch Best Ginger Cat or Dog Contest.

Jacqueline Montegrino, owner of Quintessential Quarters, said: “We want ginger pet owners to send in a photo of their pride and joy, along with a brief explanation as to why they should win the competition and an interesting fact about their pet.“

“There’s a chance to win prizes including either a free groom or two-day kennel stay for the champion dog or a four-day stay in our luxury cattery for the feline champion. There’s also special treats on offer from the Life of Riley Pet Bakery and Boutique

“We’re delighted to link up with the festival and it is part of our commitment to supporting the local communities in North Shropshire and North Staffordshire.’’

Quintessential Quarters provides boarding for cats and dogs on an extensive farmhouse site. The award winning complex also hosts a grooming service and Quintessential Wedding Day Dogs, a wedding day pet chaperone service.

Entries are now open for the ‘Best Ginger Cat and Dog Contest’, with entries due to close on Friday, September 25. Winners will be announced in October.

Competition entrants must visit the website www.gingerandspicefest.co.uk, go to What’s On and click on ‘Ginger Cat and Dog Contest’. Entrants must then complete the online application form and submit one photo of their pet in either category.