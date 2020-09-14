Market Drayton pub reopens with new measures

The Gingerbread Man in Adderley Road, Market Drayton, had been closed since March due to the coronavirus lockdown but has reopened this week with adjustments for safety and hygiene.

The Greene King pub and carvery is open for eating in and also offers a click and collect takeaway service, and the Wacky Warehouse for children has also reopened.

General manager Luke Acton said: “After a long period of uncertainty, we’re delighted that we can reopen the Gingerbread Man from this week for the Market Drayton community.

“Of course, customers will notice some differences when they return to the pub, but it’s important that alongside implementing these changes we maintain the very essence of the great British pub. We know how eager people are to return, and we ask that our customers enjoy their pub experience safely and following the guidance that we’ve put in place, which is there to protect both them and our team.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our customers back and hope to see some old and new faces enjoying a great pub experience in line with our Pub Safe promises very soon.”

Learn more at greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/shropshire/gingerbread-man/. To find out more about Greene King’s Pub Safe promises, visit greeneking.co.uk/pub-safe/.