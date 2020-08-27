Build a gingerbread house for virtual festival competition

Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival has gone online this year and will include competitions with tasty prizes. The festival is running from September 23 to 27 and will include all manner of virtual events.

The competition sponsored by James Du Pavey estate agents has two categories: an adult competition for the best gingerbread house, with a winner’s prize of £200 worth of vouchers to spend in Market Drayton-based high street businesses; and a children’s contest for the best decorated gingerbread biscuit with a winner’s prize of a gingerbread hamper donated by the Original Biscuit Bakers.

The competition is a regular feature of the annual festival and promotes the town’s heritage, with a reputation to uphold as the home of gingerbread.

Entrants’ bakes, house builds and decorated gingerbread biscuits will be judged by James Du Pavey, Sarah Hopcroft (sales and marketing director of Market Drayton-based Original Biscuit Bakers), and Jana Jacobson, gingerbread-baking expert.

The competition is now open and budding baking enthusiasts and decorators have between now and 5pm on September 27 to submit their virtual entries via the festival website.

To enter, those interested should visit gingerandspicefest.co.uk, click on What’s On and then click through to the event ‘Gingerbread Contest’. The rules, terms and conditions of the competition plus the entry form are all on the event page.

James Du Pavey said: “Following the Ginger and Spice Festival's regular and popular gingerbread competitions, I am delighted to be sponsoring this year's gingerbread house and decorated biscuit competition which brings together all my favourite things – food and houses! I can’t wait to see what the wonderful contestants create."

Festival director Julia Roberts said: "We are extremely pleased to have the support and help of James Du Pavey and the Original Biscuit Bakers for this year’s James Du Pavey gingerbread contest. James’ love of houses combined with Sarah and Jana’s passion and professional expertise of gingerbread makes the perfect combination and an esteemed judging panel."

The winners of the 2020 competition will be announced via the festival's social media channels during October when the prizes will also be distributed.

The award winning 4th annual Ginger and Spice Festival, Market Drayton, is to be held online as a virtual event from Wednesday 23rd to Sunday 27th September 2020 during British Food Fortnight.

Learn more at gingerandspicefestival.co.uk.