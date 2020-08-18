Something to stir Bond fans at Shropshire auction

The latest instalment in the James Bond franchise, the film No Time to Die, has had its release date pushed back numerous times during recent months in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But fans in Shropshire will be able to experience a taste of nostalgia, as Trevanion & Dean Auction House in Whitchurch will be auctioning a selection of much sought after Bond memorabilia.

The collection, which will feature in the upcoming August auction this weekend, includes first editions of some of the earliest Bond novels and a selection of original film posters from the Connery era of the franchise.

"James Bond is one of the most recognisable characters in pop culture and has always been a popular figure at auction," said valuer Simon Grover.

"However, the reboot of the franchise with Daniel Craig has led a whole new generation of collectors into the market, which is reflected in the prices Bond memorabilia is achieving at auction. It’s quite impressive that almost 60 years since the first books release, Bond-mania shows no signs of slowing down."

Recruited

Bond was the brainchild of journalist turned English Navel Intelligence Officer turned author Ian Fleming. When war broke in 1939, Fleming was recruited to join the Naval Intelligence Division of the Royal Navy, where he quickly rose to the rank of Commander.

Fleming drew inspiration for the James Bond novels from his experiences in the Navy, and the character of Bond himself, Fleming says, was “a compound of all the secret agents and commando types I met during the war”.

Advertising

One of the top lots going under the hammer in this Saturday's auction is a first edition and first print copy of 1954’s Live & Let Die, with an estimate of £3,000-£5,000.

Simon explained: "What makes this copy so special to collectors is it’s ‘first state’ dust jacket. This is one of a few hundred copies that were printed with an error, in that they forgot to credit the cover artist on this inside tab. This was noticed fairly early in the printing process and rectified, meaning a very limited quantity of these copies were ever printed. Finding a surviving copy in such exceptional condition is extremely rare.”

Also featured in this sale is a first edition first print copy of 1955’s Moonraker with an estimate of £2,000-£3,000. Moonraker’s cover art was distinctive for its bold yellow and orange colours, but as Simon explains, these copies are very susceptible to ‘sunning.’

"Bright colours such as those found on Moonraker are very sensitive to light, which reduces their intensity and fades them overtime to a more beige shade. Considering its age, this copy is still surprisingly vibrant and in great condition."

For die-hard fans of the film franchise, the auction will also feature a small collection of original film posters from the Connery era, including Diamonds Are Forever estimated at £200-£300, From Russia with Love estimated at £200-£300, and Live & Let Die with an estimate of £500-£800.

“Original memorabilia from the Connery era is amongst the most sought after, as it was produced in fairly limited quantities," Simon added.