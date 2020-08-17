Seven winners chosen in town's scarecrow festival

As part of a fundraising event for the Wem Mayor's charitable fund, the town was taken over by a total of 54 scarecrows, all dressed up to different themes.

Hoping to raise money for local youth organisations, organisers of the festival wanted people to be able to have fun creating the scarecrows and also visiting everyone else.

Overall, seven winners were chosen from the creative entries and £580 was raised for youth clubs in and around the Wem area.

Organiser Sue Holliday, said it was really hard for the committee to choose winners as they were all amazing.

She said: "We hope to repeat it as we had an amazing response, despite it being our first time. More than 100 judging sheets went out to the public for them to vote their favourites as they walked round.

"We have taken on board suggestions of categories and route maps for next year. Our next event will be the Christmas Wheelbarrow Fun Run."

The seven winners were 18 Summerfield road for 'Save our Planet'; 7 Trentham road for 'Scarecrow and Scarecow'; 19 Sun grove for 'Scarecrow's day off'; The hollies for 'Worzel & Aunt Sally date night'; Halo hairdressers for 'Edward Scissorhands'; White Haynes for 'The Owl' and 11 Aston road for the 'Constant Gardener'.