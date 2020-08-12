Reduced Christmas festival and no party in the park this year, Market Drayton councillors decide

It would have been the third annual musical extravaganza to take place in the town park if not for coronavirus and the lockdown.

The free event was inspired by a similar party in Whitchurch and the first took place to a great reception in 2018. The third Market Drayton party in the Park would have taken place this August.

Co-founder Mike Smith, a town councillor, had hoped that a smaller scale event of its kind could take place this year safely, with a reduced capacity.

He said he had explored the idea with Shropshire Council, who would have considered granting a temporary event notice.

But in a meeting of Market Drayton Town Council's finance and general purposes committee, the councillors decided against an event this year in favour of organising a "spectacular" next year.

Mayor Roy Aldcroft said: "A lively discussion took place regarding the Party in the Park, and organisers and councillors would prefer to have a spectacular next year rather that increasing the risk of a local lockdown.

"So it is a definite no to a large scale event this year."

Cllr Smith said he looks forward to next year's event.

At the same meeting, councillors decided that the traditional Christmas-time 'festival of lights' will not take place in its current form.

The lights will be formally switched on on November 15, followed by a seasonal market with restrictions on December 5.

There will be no live performers and Santa Claus will stay away this year. There will be recorded music and an outdoor market with charity and commercial stalls.

Cllr Aldcroft said: "We want to do as much as we can to mark the Christmas celebration and bring people to the town but with minimal risk of viral infection."