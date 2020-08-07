ABBA tribute act to play outside gig in Whitchurch

September 5 will see the Dodington Lodge in Whitchurch host Waterloo Live on the rear lawn. To comply with Covid-19 guidelines the capacity will be strictly limited and an outside bar will serve punters.

Doors will open at 7pm with the show starting at 8pm, though anyone attending is requested to get there in plenty of time to reduce the need for queuing.

Tickets can be purchased from ticketsource.co.uk/the-doddy or by calling 01948 662539. Tickets are £13.75.

Jason Wainwright from the Dodington Lodge said: “As we can’t unfortunately hold functions and events inside at the moment, we thought we would take advantage of the fantastic outside space that we have.

"Earlier this month, we are delighted to welcome two bills of comedy from the awesome Funny Beesness with headliners Simon Evans and Lost Voice Guy, with full support including Troy Hawke. At the end of August, we are expecting an invasion of Theatrical Pirates for younger family members.

"Then, what better way to start off September than with an evening of glorious ABBA courtesy of Waterloo Live?”

Learn more about the band by visiting waterloolive.com/.