Market Drayton Party in the Park could go ahead with reduced capacity this year

Market Drayton's Party in the Park, which has been held twice and was inspired by an event in Whitchurch, was scheduled to go ahead this August with live music, food stalls and free entry.

The young event has been a hit so far, drawing 2,000 people to the town park in 2018 and 1,600 last year despite poor weather.

Coronavirus has meant much of this summer's social events have been cancelled or postponed, but as restrictions are eased, organiser Mike Smith said he still hopes to have a party in some capacity this year, though it would likely mean charging for entry to make it realistic.

"I am working on getting some kind of Party in the Park organised for in a few weeks' time," he said.

"It's still in the planning stage but Shropshire Council have said we can apply for a Temporary Event Notice (TEN) license so are happy with what we are suggesting in principle.

"We would be limited to 500 people, that's the maximum number onsite at any one time so as people leave, others could attend.

"Money-wise its going to be difficult. We will probably make a small charge, maybe £2 for adults, £1 or free for kids.

"That will help financially."

Mr Smith, also a town councillor, said he hopes to get Market Drayton Town Council to contribute to the event and give townspeople something to look forward to.

"I've already had traders and members of the public saying 'count me in' so it could work," he said.

"The grey cloud is the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19. If that happens, of course everything has to be cancelled.

"I am telling all those involved that these are the conditions, as we don't know what's around the corner."

The Market Drayton Party in the Park was organised by Mr Smith and Tim Beckett, who is also in charge of organising the annual Market Drayton 10k.

The first event in 2018 was pulled together in just a few months and featured eight hours of live music, stalls and fairground rides.