Birthday rally for miracle Reggie

Four years ago Mikaela and David Cox, of Whitchurch, faced heartache when their son Reggie was born at 24 weeks – 16 weeks early – and weighing a tiny 650 grams.

Despite being on the brink of survival several times Reggie has survived and thrived, though not without complications – a chronic lung condition means he has been at home for the past five months, shielding during lockdown.

Reggie Cox, age 4, was born prematurely

So, to celebrate his fourth birthday and Mikaela’s forthcoming charity trek in November, the David Wilson estate where they live will become a parade of trucks, tractors, racing cars, motorbikes and classic cars.

Mikaela said: “It’s been such a long journey, and lockdown has been hard for Reggie.

“We were so sad that his fourth birthday would be a bit of a non-event as we are shielding him.

Mikaela and David Cox when Reggie was born

“He is completely obsessed with all things with wheels and engines so I asked on the local Friends of Whitchurch if anyone with any kind of vehicle could drive past our house or somewhere we could safely take him to see anything. I was completely overwhelmed by the response of Whitchurch people. It’s going to absolutely make his day.”

The post received more than 120 comments with people offering all kinds of vehicles to drive past on the day including vintage three-wheelers and American pick-ups, racing cars, camper vans and tractors.

Mikaela is currently fundraising ahead of a gruelling 100km trek across Sahara Dessert in November, raising funds for The Sick Children’s Trust who were vital in supporting both the parents whilst Reggie spent his first four and half months in hospital.

The celebrations will take place on July 23 between 10am and 1pm.

To donate to Mikaela's fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Reggies-journey