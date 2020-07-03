Market Drayton's Festival Drayton Centre to hold off on reopening

The Festival Drayton Centre has not hosted any events in almost four months and its coffee shop has been closed since before the official lockdown began.

An update posted from the centre today said: "Just so you are all aware, a number of discussions about the options of reopening the centre and how that will look have been taken place over the last couple of weeks.

"However, even though some restrictions are starting to ease, and similar venues to ours can reopen from tomorrow, we have decided that we must take a very cautious approach to whatever we do as we’ve got to be extremely conscious about everybody who uses the centre to ensure the safety of all of our volunteers, staff and customers going forward.

"Being the 'hub' of the community and having the pleasure of welcoming so many different types of people through our doors on a daily basis, we want to make sure we 'get it right' when it comes to our reopening which means unfortunately we won’t be open for a little while yet.

"Please be rest assured that as soon as it is safe and sensible to open and we have any information on a proposed date we will let you all know straight away."