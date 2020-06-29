Drive-in movie for cancer charity

Shropshire-based charity Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, in association with tractor hire company Hawkrent, will be holding a drive-in cinema experience event to raise needed funds following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Featuring a showing of Disney’s 2019 version of Aladdin on a 32ft screen, the event will be held at Alderford Lake, Whitchurch, on Monday, August 31.

Lingen Davies has seen a hit to its fundraising due to the coronavirus crisis, and has created this event to allow guests to enjoy an evening out from the comfort and safety of their own car, with the hope that important funds will be raised through ticket sales.

Lizzy Coleman, events and fundraising officer at Lingen Davies, said: “People’s diaries have been very quiet over the last few months, so we’re hoping this event will give the local area something to look forward to, whilst remaining in line with Government guidelines.

"We want our guests to have a great evening and feel safe at the same time. The charity has looked at hosting an event like this before and so now seems like the perfect time to introduce it to our calendar of events.

"We’re really excited to welcome our guests. The drive-in cinema will also give a huge boost to our fundraising target of £1.3 million, so we’re very grateful to everyone who is able attend and support our charity at this difficult time.”

Chris Hanmer, operations director at Hawkrent, said: “We’re really looking forward to this event and we are thrilled to be supporting Lingen Davies Cancer Fund during these difficult times.

"We believe it’s important to get behind local charities – Lingen Davies is a charity that funds services that our staff, family, friends and our community may, one day, be in need of – we are proudly supporting them with all that they do.”

Tickets are available at a suggested minimum donation of £30 per car. Drinks and snacks will be available on the night, with all proceeds donated to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Tickets can be purchased at lingendavies.co.uk/event/driveincinema or by calling 01743 492396.