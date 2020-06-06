Menu

Advertising

Storyteller to bring Hindu goddess to life with virtual performance

By Nick Humphreys | North Shropshire | North Shropshire entertainment | Published:

A storyteller is bringing a Hindu goddess to life with an online performance for a Shropshire arts festival.

Storyteller Emily Hennessey with sirat player Sheema Mukherjee

Emily Hennessey will tell the tale of Kali for the ArtsAlive@Home programme of events, which aims to provide cultural experiences to communities in the county while theatres and performance spaces remain shut.

She will take her virtual audience on a white-knuckle Tuk Tuk ride through sun-kissed palaces and fiend-infested forests, with sitar playing from Sheema Mukherjee.

She said: "“Kali is one of the wildest shape-shifters of all. Demon-slayer, lifesaver, supreme-mother, destruction-dancer - this goddess is truly awesome. When an evil power spreads its clawed hands across the world, Kali’s time has come. So sit back, enjoy a matinee performance from the comfort of your home, and join us for a chat after the show!”

Kali is suitable for ages fourteen and over. To watch the show visit artsalive.co.uk, select the Kali event and follow the link to the pre-recorded show. Email cerin@artsalive.co.uk  to receive a private link to the live conversation after the performance.

North Shropshire entertainment Entertainment North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News