Storyteller to bring Hindu goddess to life with virtual performance

Emily Hennessey will tell the tale of Kali for the ArtsAlive@Home programme of events, which aims to provide cultural experiences to communities in the county while theatres and performance spaces remain shut.

She will take her virtual audience on a white-knuckle Tuk Tuk ride through sun-kissed palaces and fiend-infested forests, with sitar playing from Sheema Mukherjee.

She said: "“Kali is one of the wildest shape-shifters of all. Demon-slayer, lifesaver, supreme-mother, destruction-dancer - this goddess is truly awesome. When an evil power spreads its clawed hands across the world, Kali’s time has come. So sit back, enjoy a matinee performance from the comfort of your home, and join us for a chat after the show!”

Kali is suitable for ages fourteen and over. To watch the show visit artsalive.co.uk, select the Kali event and follow the link to the pre-recorded show. Email cerin@artsalive.co.uk to receive a private link to the live conversation after the performance.