Village scarecrow trail to raise smiles during lockdown

Hinstock has already accumulated at least 42 scarecrows with the theme of 'lockdown heroes', including doctors, farmers and more.

Scarecrow trails have been held in Hinstock before, but this year will be the first time the organisers raise money, for the village initiative and Hinstock Youth Club.

Kristie Sheridan and her husband Mark are some of the brains behind the initiative.

Kristie said: "After VE Day, people were feeling very village-orientated. We thought the lockdown is a perfect opportunity to do something to keep the kids occupied as well.

"We are raising money for the first time through entries to benefit our local village community – the village initiative and Hinstock Youth Club.

"The village initiative do flower beds for the village and the youth club is not running so not raising money.

"We are asking people to use things they already have to stop unnecessary shopping trips and are also telling people to keep social distance.

"It feels like it has pulled the village together."

The trail will be open this Saturday and Sunday.

Each scarecrow entered has been assigned a number and maps will be on sale for £1 at Roman Way. There will be judging and the best scarecrow will win a trophy.