Young and old team up to record talking newspaper

The charity's oldest editor, Lalage Bown, 93, teamed up with its youngest presenter, Thomas Farrell, 18, to create the 80-minute audio digest of the week's news and features.

The West Shropshire Talking Newspaper (WSTN) is published online, on the telephone, on Alexa and the Talking Newspapers app.

News stories from this week, published by the Shropshire Star, were collected by Lalage Bown and sorted into six sections before emailing to Tom.

At his Wem home, Tom, a media student in his final year at college, set up his computer recording equipment and voiced the scripts – working in tandem with his mother Donna, who is in her final year of studies to become a counsellor with Age UK.

The Farrell's home became the fifth 'home hub' to be set up by the charity since self isolation and then lockdown restrictions meant normal studio recording and production routines became impossible.

Lalage Bown said: "It was a joyous experience to work with Tom on this week's issue and I know he had to overcome some internet interruptions while we were putting everything together. I congratulate him on his technical skills and hope he goes on to enjoy a successful media career."

Lalage Bown has been volunteering with the WSTN since 2006 but Tom Farrell, joined the charity only last year as its Wem correspondent submitting interviews with personalities around the town.

This week marked Tom's first time as a presenter and afterwards he said: "Mum and I really enjoyed creating this weeks issue."

Advertising

Tom and Donna were joined electronically on the programme by several other regular WSTN voices including Steve and Kath Bristow with the Shropshire Star's Help Desk feature, Susan Wilding with a nature story by Carol Wood and a Women's World roundup by Lalage Bown, John Wilson with Sports news - contributed by telephone and Margot Sutton with news from Ludlow.

Two more home workers, Ian and Carol Musty read a section of the news stories and emailed their audio for incorporation into the main programme. The programme was concluded with a topical song called 'Lockdown' written and sung by Paul Higgins.

To listen to the West Shropshire Talking Newspaper, go online to wstn.org.uk, or visit the Talking Newspapers app. Alternatively, listen on 01743 387487 and on Amazon's Alexa by saying, 'play my talking newspaper'.