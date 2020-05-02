WATCH: Shropshire vet singing his way through alphabet in aid of hospital charity

Despite hardly having sat in front of a microphone since he graduated from university four years ago, John Hemingway is using his ‘not going out time’ to perform a song-a-day for 26 days.

The 31-year-old from Baschurch is going through the alphabet as he posts a new song on social media every day.

So far he has covered classics from the likes of Billy Joel, Coldplay and Robbie Williams, and the response from his followers has been phenomenal, with more than £600 already being raised for SaTH Charity.

WATCH John singing here:

Day 13 - Moondance (Van Morrison)

He said: “I am only halfway through the challenge but I am totally overwhelmed with the response.

"I set out to raise £100 but people have been so generous, smashing my target and helping me to raise funds for a really great cause.”

SaTH Charity supports patients, their families and staff at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, which are run by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

John, who works at Shropshire Farm Vets in Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, said: “My wife gave birth to our first child at the consultant-led unit at PRH recently and the way they looked after us and supported us was absolutely first class.

"We could not have wished for any more.

“Even though I’m no professional, singing these songs is a chance for me to give a little bit back to my local hospital trust, while at the same time I hope people are enjoying tuning in and easing a couple of minutes of lock down boredom.”

Julia Clarke, who is responsible for SaTH Charity, said: “Listening to John’s songs has become a daily habit of mine. He has a beautiful voice and has already covered a few of my all-time favourite songs.

“To have raised so much money is wonderful and, on behalf of everyone at SaTH, I thank you so much. I look forward to hearing what other songs you have in store for us, and if you are struggling for one beginning with the letter ‘Z’ my personal choice would have to be Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah by Louis Armstrong.

"A really cheerful and uplifting song for us all at this time."

You can watch all of John’s videos on YouTube by visiting www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLybHc-1viYRl6PP3n3aI60Oxamn1dylTE

SaTH will also be sharing some of John’s song on its official Facebook page and people can follow @ShrewsburyandTelfordNHS

For more information about SaTH Charity, visit www.sath.nhs.uk/about-us/charity