Whitchurch auctioneers closes its doors to the public over coronavirus outbreak

Trevanion and Dean auction house, based in Whitchurch, made the decision to close the auction room to the public from Monday, in an effort to comply with social-distancing guidelines set out by the Government.

Owner Christina Trevanion said: "We close with a heavy heart but safe in the knowledge that we are doing our best to protect our wonderful team in Whitchurch, the communities we serve and wider society.

"We strongly urge all our customers to stay at home. We also urge other businesses who do not provide vital services to continue doing the best for their communities by closing their doors to the public.

"Look after each other. Hopefully, before long we will be welcoming you back. Please stay safe."

For more information on the closure of the salesroom, people can visit trevanionanddean.com or call 01948 800202.