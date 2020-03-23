Coronavirus: Popular Market Drayton events postponed

The Rock and Bowl directors announced that the next festival will now take place next year, with the government advising people to stay indoors wherever possible and avoid social gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Müller Market Drayton 10k team also made the decision to postpone the next race to a date later this year, yet to be decided.

Both events were due to go ahead in May and they typically see huge crowds in the town.

A statement from the Rock and Bowl organisers said: "As the situation surrounding Covid-19 continues to develop both in the UK and globally, the health and wellbeing of our 'Rock and Bowlers', traders, performers, volunteers and team are our absolute priority.

"It is with the greatest regret that we have taken the decision to postpone Rock and Bowl 12. We can confirm that the 12th festival will take place on Saturday, May 29 to Monday, May 31, 2021.

"We are disappointed at having to postpone the festival, given the huge amount of work that goes into the event from all involved.

"However it is the right thing to do. We very much hope you will continue to support the festival and our dedicated team, we look forward to seeing you in 2021."

Tickets for the festival will automatically transfer to next year's event.

The statement continued: "The tickets that have been sold (almost all early bird) will be cheaper than the new tickets that will go on sale as early birds tickets for next year's festival so if you can stick with us and not request a refund we would be so grateful as both you and our small volunteer admin team and will benefit.

"When the dust has settled on Covid-19 we may collaborate to do something small but perfectly formed later on in the year. Watch this space."

To learn more about refunds and tickets, visit www.rockandbowlfestival.com.

The Market Drayton 10k enjoyed glorious weather and huge crowds last year

The Market Drayton 10k director, Tim Beckett, also released a statement which said the team had done everything they could to put the event on but will postpone it in line with government recommendations.

It said: "Due to the current situation and with recent direction and recommendations from the British Government in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Market Drayton 10k, originally scheduled for Sunday, May 10, 2020, unfortunately has been postponed to a date later in the year, which we will confirm to you as soon as all arrangements are in place.

"All existing entries will be valid for the new date.

"In what has been a challenging time globally, we recognise that the postponement, due to the above-mentioned unforeseen events, may come as a disappointment but we did everything in our power to try and fulfil the race on the original planned date but we fulfil our commitment of putting the race on for you to enjoy.

"If you have any further questions please e-mail marketdrayton10K@gmail.com."