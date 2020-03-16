Society's beloved conductor to bow out with Market Drayton spring concert

Market Drayton Choral Society will perform their spring concert celebrating choral music through the ages at St Mary's Church from 7.30pm on Saturday, March 21.

It will be the final bow for conductor of 36 years, Ken Sterling, who will lay down his baton after the concert.

Tickets will cost £10 and will be available on the door.

Francis Peel for the society said: "Previously director of music at the Grove School, Ken has led the choir for the last 36 years since his first performance of Bach’s St John’s Passion in 1984.

"His wonderful sense of humour and extraordinary musical ability when rehearsing the choir every Wednesday evening will be sorely missed.

"His replacement is being actively sought at the moment. If anyone would like to apply for the post, please contact francis_peel@yahoo.co.uk."