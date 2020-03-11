Talking about herbs at country hotel near Market Drayton

The Goldstone Hall Hotel near Market Drayton will host the talk on May 13, from 10.30am to 2.20pm.

It will include a morning walk and tour of the hotel's one-acre kitchen garden, which is a Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) partner garden, and herbal walkway.

The tour will be led by hotel owner John Cushing and Whitchurch-based herbalist Bee McGovern, who will focus on key medicinal uses and nutritional benefits of herbs, along with medicinal preparation ideas.

It will be followed by refreshments in the hotel restaurant including a herbal aperitif followed by a three course lunch inspired by the herbal walkway, including seasonal produce from the garden.

Afterwards there will be a digestif of a herbal infusion or coffee. Guests are asked to arrive for a 10.30am start and leave at 2.30pm.

The cost will be £47.50 per person, with a 20 per cent discount for any RHS members.

Mr Cushing said: "We are really delighted to be hosting a botanically inspired educational event here at Goldstone Hall Hotel and Gardens.

"As an RHS partner garden we are part of the mission of inspiring and enriching people’s lives through plants. Our award winning gardens are very much part of the Goldstone experience and we hope that they inspire, inform and delight."

Bee McGovern said: "I am delighted to be involved in this event. Culinary herbs can play an important role in increasing the nutritional diversity of our diets, as well as adding fantastic flavour to foods.

"They are concentrated sources of phytonutrients and have a long history of use as medicines, which is just as relevant today and frequently backed by modern science.’’

To book, call 01630 661202 or email enquiries@goldstonehall.com.