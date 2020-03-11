South African cellist to play Market Drayton

Abel Selaocoe will mix classical, contemporary, and traditional South African music when he takes to the Festival Drayton Centre stage at 3pm on Sunday, March 22.

The young cellist was born in South Africa and studied at the Royal Northern College of Music.

He has appeared as a soloist with orchestras including the BBC Philharmonic and BBC National Orchestra of Wales, as well as Kwa-Zulu Natal, in Johannesburg, and Cape Town Philharmonic.

In Market Drayton Abel will play pieces that highlight the links between Western and non-Western musical traditions. They will include Vucani bo! ('wake up and take charge'), Di kae dikgomo ('ancestral gratitude') and Zwakala ('come closer') alongside Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 by J S Bach and Lamentation by the contemporary Italian composer Giovanni Sollima.

Giovanni Sollima said: “Abel is a special musician, fantastic cellist, improviser, singer with an intense and magical voice.

"When I heard him it was so strong that I thought it was a tale about the world. Then I realized, Abel is a beautiful person with a deep soul, that's why his music is so beautiful."

Jazz pianist Gwilym Simcock said: “Abel is a truly unique musician, whose musical voice is as heartfelt and honest as they come. This humanity, coupled with his immense technical facility as a cellist makes him an absolute joy to listen to.”

Jo Humphries, a volunteer at the community-run Festival Drayton Centre, said: “This matinee performance will make a lovely Mother’s Day occasion.

"Abel’s programme should appeal to a wide and diverse audience, and I expect his playing will sweep us away.

"It’s going to be a wonderful musical experience."

Tickets are £10 or £3 for under 21s. Call 01630 654444.