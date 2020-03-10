Famous dancing brothers launch Sport Relief campaign at former Shropshire school

Curtis and AJ Pritchard, from Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing respectively, surprised students at The White House School in Whitchurch on Monday to launch their new dance routine for Sport Relief.

The dancers, whose parents still run a dance school in their home town of Burleydam, said it was "surreal" to visit their old primary school but it was amazing to see the pupils getting involved in the campaign.

Curtis, 24, and AJ, 25, joined in with pupils practising the dance on Monday afternoon ahead of their TV feature on Friday's Sport Relief, where they will teach the entire nation.

AJ and Curtis Pritchard. Picture: Charlotte Giddings

"For us, we would always have joined in on any Sport Relief campaign," AJ said.

"So to have the honour to front a project like this is something I never thought we would be able to do."

Curtis said arriving at their old school in Whitchurch was a "surreal" feeling.

Kids learning the dance at The White House School. Picture: Charlotte Giddings

Advertising

"When we were first driving in to our old primary school, everything seems smaller," he said.

"The rooms and everything are smaller, but we did recognise some of the teachers and the headteacher.

"We came upstairs and everybody was dancing. They did it so well and they all had their Sport Relief kit on.

Kids learning the dance at The White House School. Picture: Charlotte Giddings

Advertising

"They were very quick at the dance and we hardly had to teach them anything, we just tidied up a few bits but they were great."

Curtis said he had felt speechless at being asked to be involved in the campaign and it was a big honour for the Shropshire boys.

"Knowing we are going to be teaching the whole nation on Friday is amazing," he said.

Kids learning the dance at The White House School. Picture: Charlotte Giddings

"As we came in to the school and the kids were dancing and their reaction to us, that is what makes it special. We want to get everybody moving."

AJ agreed and said it had been a "pinch me" moment.

He added: "I think for us, even being at home for five minutes we instantly feel more relaxed. To come here and do the dance with all the kids for a fantastic cause is brilliant.

Kids learning the dance at The White House School. Picture: Charlotte Giddings

"We want everybody to upload the videos of them dancing into social media, and you may even get yourself onto TV.

"Sport Relief is an incredible cause, we remember when we were younger taking part.

AJ and Curtis with children and The Old White House School. Picture: Charlotte Giddings

"Now for us to be creating our own dance and hosting this is just amazing. We want everybody to donate as much as possible. It is definitely a bit of a "pinch me" moment."

People are being asked to learn the 90 second dance routine and get friends and family to sponsor them – they can upload the video to social media using #danceforsportrelief.