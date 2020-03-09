Market Drayton event to explore music and astronomy connection

'Herschel to Hawkwind: Music and the Cosmos' will be led by BBC Radio Shropshire's Pete Williamson at Market Drayton Library on March 18, from 7pm.

It will explore the relationship between music and astronomy throughout time, examining how they have influenced each other from the Palaeolithic Era onwards.

Tickets cost £4 per person and should be bought in advance.

To learn more or to book tickets, visit the library in Cheshire Street or call 01630 652105.