Market Drayton event to explore music and astronomy connection

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | North Shropshire entertainment | Published:

An evening talk connecting music and astronomy will be held in Market Drayton this month.

'Herschel to Hawkwind: Music and the Cosmos' will be led by BBC Radio Shropshire's Pete Williamson at Market Drayton Library on March 18, from 7pm.

It will explore the relationship between music and astronomy throughout time, examining how they have influenced each other from the Palaeolithic Era onwards.

Tickets cost £4 per person and should be bought in advance.

To learn more or to book tickets, visit the library in Cheshire Street or call 01630 652105.

North Shropshire entertainment Entertainment Market Drayton
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

