Ellesmere woman has film premiered in Hollywood

The 28 year-old, who now lives in Los Angeles, wrote the script for Crawlers, a film premiering on American streaming service Hulu, whilst attending the University of California, Los Angeles and it was picked up only two months after she graduated in June 2019.

Catherine grew up in Ellesmere as an avid film fan and said she always knew she wanted to be making films in Hollywood, but could not believe it had actually happened to her.

On Wednesday, Catherine attended the premiere of Crawlers and said it was such a "surreal" experience.

"It feels really strange to think this is happening to me," she said.

"Everyone who wants to be in this industry says they want to work in Hollywood, and now I actually am."

Blumhouse Productions picked up Catherine's script for a horror set on St. Patrick's Day as part of its horror anthology with Hulu, which releases a film to the streaming service each month.

"I wrote it while I was still in school," she said. "Blumhouse, who worked with director Jordan Peele on Get Out, read it and I met with them and they were really excited about my movie.

"I had to do a re-write in three days which is insane. In TV, the writers stick around on set but in movies it becomes the directors area. So I just watched the cast and crews Instagram videos to see how it was going."

Advertising

Catherine studied theatre at Ellesmere College, where her father, Brendan Wignall, is headteacher.

She then went on to study English Literature at University of Warwick where she graduated in 2013 with first class honours.

However, her journey to Hollywood started when she entered a screenwriting competition in the UK and won, which led to her apply to University of California, Los Angeles film school.

Catherine was also the recipient of the the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) scholarship for £50,000 towards her studies.

Advertising

"It is so geeky but I remember at nine or 10 years-old watching Lord of the Rings and I said I want to do this," she said.

"After I graduated I became a member of BAFTA LA newcomer. I worked with different companies, pitching to Entertainment One, ABC, NBC, and Netflix.

"I am pitching to Hallmark next week and I have a few other projects lined up."

Catherine said working in Hollywood is exciting but things are easily changed.

She added: "These things can go away in a second in the film industry. Nothing is done until its done.

"I think I am annoying my family texting them all the time like these things don't happen to people.

"It is strange for this to be happening to me and I'm not even out of college for a year yet. I am very lucky and grateful."

Anne Wignall, deputy mayor of Ellesmere and Catherine's mother, said the family was so proud.

"It is a phenomenal achievement, it is such a competitive industry to get into," Anne said.

"She only left film school last year. We used to be standing watching the premiere's at Leicester Square at the back somewhere and now she is at her own premiere in Los Angeles."