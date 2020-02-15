Tenth village show is a real community effort

The Rocket, to be staged on February 21, 22 and 23 at Welshampton, near Ellesmere, is a real community effort involving more than 50 people from the area.

It has been written for the Welshampton Bonfire Committee pantomime team by one of the original members of the group, Richard Jones and takes place at Welshampton and Lyneal Parish Hall.

The show, directed by Bob Richards, features a cast of colourful characters as well as music and songs arranged by musical director, Trixi Field.

The Rocket is a winter’s tale of a young space traveller who arrives in the village from the planet Foofalong and the villagers’ quest to build a rocket so that he can return home.

Chairman Mick Higgins said: “Every year we are amazed by the wealth of talent that emerges to stage these shows – from the writing of the script to the performers and all those who create the most amazing sets and props.

“We’re delighted that new people of all ages have come along to get involved in what is a real community effort and we also get fantastic support from the people who buy tickets to support us."

The bonfire committee was originally formed in 2002 to build themed sculptural bonfires accompanied by performances, music, singing and fireworks.

The bonfires came to end after ten years, but the group’s community arts legacy has lived on through its annual winter shows.

There will be four shows – Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at 7.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets are available from Janet Jones on 01948 710602.