Sisters take top spots in Market Drayton school poetry competition

Market Drayton Junior School held its annual John Cole Poetry competition, sponsored by and named after school governor John Cole.

English co-ordinator Sarah Kynaston said: "All children in school have the chance to enter and they learn a poem chosen by us – this year it was On the Ning Nang Nong by Spike Milligan and a poem of their own choice.

"They recite the poems and add actions and props, they have become quite a 'thing'.

"The classes hold 'heats' and then the 12 finalists perform in the competition.

"Parents and carers are invited to watch the event which is fabulously compèred by Reverend Ruth Jeffries from the Methodist Church thanks to her drama background."

Some of the older children wrote their own poems.

The winner was Isabel Dixon of Year 6 who recited 'Summer Camp Souvenirs' and her Year 4 sister Lucy came second with 'My Big Fat Cat'.

Third place went to Owen Sorbie, Year 6, who wrote his own poem entitled 'The Breakfast Poem'.

Miss Kynaston said: "Our judges this year were local businessman Neil Bentley, Mirka Duxberry from the town library and Mary Elkin, our chair of governors.

"Prizes were presented by John Cole himself.

"It is a great event which really promotes performance poetry in school and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made it possible."