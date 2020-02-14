Brides-to-be bag bargains at boutique event in Market Drayton

Shoppers came to the Newlife shop in Market Drayton from as far afield as Liverpool and Buckinghamshire to the bridal event, which saw dresses and accessories donated by well-known retailers including Ted Baker and Monsoon.

Wedding dresses with a high street retail price of £600 were available for £69.99 and dresses with a retail price of over £1,000 were available for £200. Mother-of-the-bride outfits, including hats, were also available for as little as £18.99.

Staff completely changed the interior of the store in Cheshire Street for one day only, with guests greeted with non-alcoholic sparkling drinks and cupcakes.

Kim Atkin, the store manager, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day as people loved having the freedom to shop for their dresses and accessories without having to worry about being faced with a big price tag.

"Getting married is an expensive time and we’re delighted to be able to ease that burden without people having to compromise on their dream wedding.

"We had a lot of fun and people really loved knowing they were making a difference to the lives of disabled and terminally ill children by shopping with us.

“One lady travelled from Buckinghamshire to attend with her daughter, a party-of-three travelled from Liverpool and others came from Derby.

"One lady had been shopping for months to find the right dress and has been getting quite upset – she cried all the way back home after visiting the last bridal shop. I’m happy to say she said yes to the dress she tried on at our event and purchased her perfect dress for just £99."

Newlife works with more than 200 retailers who donate customer returns, faulty items and end of line products to be sold in Newlife stores rather than sending them to landfill.

All money generated by the stores goes towards providing essential equipment and support to disabled and terminally ill children across the UK.

An appointment system has now been set up for eager brides who missed out. One-hour slots are available to view the remaining dresses and accessories, and more are being delivered to the store this week.

To book a one-hour appointment call the store on 01630 652885. Staff can also arrange for a seamstress to attend.