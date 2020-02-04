TV comic Reginald D Hunter set for sell-out in Whitchurch

The controversial stand-up, who has appeared on the likes of Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie To You, looks set to sell out for the latest Live At The Civic event on Friday.

Hunter, who also starred in his own three-part BBC Songs of the South series tracing his American roots, will be supported on the night by regular Comedy Store headliner Roger Monkhouse and Scouse scally Nige.

Host Wayne Beese said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Reg to Whitchurch. He’s incredibly charismatic and genuinely one of the best stand-ups around, so the town is in for a real treat.

“Roger and Nige complete an incredible line-up and it's sold really well, with only around 30 tickets left. We would urge people to come along and support live comedy in their town.”

The show is being put on by Funny Beeseness, who started bringing live comedy shows to Whitchurch at the end of 2018.

Paul Sinha, star of ITV primetime quiz show The Chase, headlines March 7, while one-liner king Gary Delaney, as seen on Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week, tops the bill on June 12.

Fast rising star Scott Bennett, who caught the eye supporting Seann Walsh in September last year, brings his own show to the Civic on November 26.

The likes of Milton Jones, Omid Djalili, Angelos Epithemiou, Rich Hall and Walsh have already appeared there in the last 12 months.

For more information visit funnybeeseness.co.uk