Hundreds raised at festive charity wheelbarrow race in Wem

More than £586 was raised for charity as part of the event, which took place on Sunday and saw teams travelling via wheelbarrow from pub to pub and having a drink in each.

Organisers said they raised nearly £300 more than expected, which will all go to the Wem Youth Groups.

Sue Holliday, one of the organisers, said: "Everybody wants the same again next year.

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/12/2019 - Wem's First Charity Christmas Wheelbarrow Fun Run....

"It set off very well from the car park and it was very well supported in the streets as well."

There were 26 wheelbarrows involved in total. The first adult team home was John and Phil Ward, who managed to course in 22 minutes.

The first child and adult home was Nigel Bickley and Lewis.

Best dressed adult went to 'The Chef' with his turkey, best dressed child was named Lewis Skilton, best dressed wheelbarrow for adults went to Sue Griffiths and Maxine Taylor and best dressed wheelbarrow for an adult and child team went to Kathy Jones and Seren Benson.

It is the first year the wheelbarrow run has returned to the town, and is set to become a regular event.

"It is the first wheelbarrow run for many years," Sue said. "There has always been a community in Wem that have done this sort of thing. We can remember these things in the past and we thought it was time to have another little event.

"Some people said they didn't know it was on and would be getting involved next year. Next time it will be bigger."