Luxury holiday lodges planned for Shropshire marina

Whixhall Marina Property Ltd. have submitted plans to apply for a change of use on their waterside site near Wem to allow for up to six holiday lodges and to convert traditional outbuildings into two plots of holiday accommodation.

Plans propose 'luxurious' holiday lodges at the marina on Alders Lane in Whixall, which will contain kitchenettes, WC facilities, living space and individual amenity space.

The applicants also propose to convert one of the outbuildings into an all accessible unit to respond to needs for more accessible holiday accommodation for disabled people.

A design and access statement said: "The proposed holiday accommodation is looking to complement and enhance the tourist / visitor facilities of the adjacent Whixall Marina, which has recently undergone refurbishments and now boasts a successful café which is popular with local visitors and boats coming to the site.

Whixall Marina

"The site, located in the Dobsons Bridge area of Whixall is a walkable distance from the popular visitor attraction of Whixall Moss. There are also a number of walks along various sections of the Llangollen Canal which runs through this area.

"It is acknowledged that the applicant has already gained permission for a Boat Repair Workshop, however, given the success of the café and permitted glamping units the applicant is looking to add to the range of tourist accommodation available by proposing a modest number of static homes and by converting the existing traditional outbuildings.

"The proposed holiday accommodation will help generate more customers to serve the café and as such will help maintain and enhance its viability.

Advertising

"The applicants have studied what accommodation is offered at similar Canal Marina facilities in the area, subsequently it is considered that there is a gap in the market."

The site is located adjacent to Dobson’s Bridge which forms part of Whixall and is located close to the popular visitor attractions of the Whixall Marina, Whixall Meres and Mosses, Colemere and Bettisfield.

The former Forresters Yard site makes up part of the site that will be developed on.