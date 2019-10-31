Disney magic at Market Drayton arts festival

The screening was held as part of this year’s Drayton Artsfest, which also included everything from bell-ringing workshops to martial arts sessions.

The screening took place at the Festival Drayton Centre and was followed by a showing of Toy Story 2.

Organisers said the festival generally was hit by bad weather, but that those who attended events had still managed to enjoy themselves. Suzanne Edwards, Artsfest organiser, said: “Overall I think we’re very pleased. It’s sad the weather had a significant effect on a few events, but the others I believe footfall was extremely good.

“Thanks to everyone who came as without them we couldn’t have the Artsfest and it shows what a good community it is. We’re hoping we have enough funding for next year and this is something we always consider, but overall it was still a successful event that we plan to replicate it next year.”