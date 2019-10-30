Market Drayton exhibition gives glimpse into town’s past

The museum in Shropshire Street hosted an exhibition of Market Drayton through the ages, particularly the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The weekend was the last chance to view the exhibition, as the museum has now closed its doors until May next year.

The event featured old photographs and books, along with China and agricultural equipment.

The museum is run by Drayton Civic Society and attracts about 400 visitors a year, between May and October.

Museum manager Ian Picton-Robinson, who is a member of the Civic Society, said: “There are lots of pictures showing the history of the town.

“It has a number of books illustrating photos of Drayton in the 19th century.

Museum manager Ian Picton-Robinson with a cup from the Corbet Hotel at the exhibition of Market Drayton through the ages

“There’s also China that was donated from people in the town, some relating to past events.

“We have agricultural equipment which was made by local companies AW Gower & Son and J Rodenhurst dating from the mid 19th century to mid 20th century.

“We also have people coming in to trace their own families who have been traders in the town.”

The exhibition was included in the programme for Drayton Arts Fest.

The museum is run by volunteers and supported entirely by donations.

It tells the story of the town and the surrounding villages, from earliest times to today, illustrated with finds, pictures, maps and text.

Everything in it is associated with the Drayton area – either made locally or with a special Drayton connection.

It is created by local people for locals and visitors.