Holy Moses! Purl of a church show

Christ Church Little Drayton is hosting 19 bible scenes, all recreated in fabric by the women of the parish, although one has been borrowed from the Market Drayton Methodist Church.

They have been popular with children and adults alike, with the Market Drayton Junior School due to visit.

Reverend Jane Morris said: “One of our church wardens was on holiday last year in Tenby. They visited a church that was doing something similar, she came back and said ‘could we do something similar?’

“We started in the new year and we met about once a fortnight to knit together and share our ideas.

“It’s just grown over quite a long time.”

Some of the more recognisable scenes include Noah’s Ark, David & Goliath, and Moses presenting the 10 Commandments.

They are mostly collaborative works with a mix of styles, and the parishioners have devised a fun quiz for those who come to visit.

Many of them include quirks and charms including a tiny dove carrying an even tinier olive branch atop the ark.

Advertising

“Everybody is welcome to come in and have a look,” said the reverend.

“We’ve extended it to at least next week because it’s half term.

“Although it’s not only for children, it has a big appeal.”

The church off Buntingsdale Road is open between 10am and 4pm most days.