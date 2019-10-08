Spooktacular Shropshire Halloween disco returns

Woore’s village hall is hosting a Halloween disco on October 23, open to all children, after it was revived following a few years’ absence.

It is being organised by the Friends of Woore School, a parent-teacher association, with money raised going to Woore Primary & Nursery School funds.

The disco includes costume competitions, spooky games and a bar for the adults. Helen Jackson from Friends of Woore School said: “We haven’t done a Halloween disco for years so actually this is really exciting for all the children and we’re hoping to make it an annual event for the village again.

“We have a professional disco, candy floss and sweets stall as well as teas and coffees, hot chocolates and vanilla lattes. We have food available for the adults too, as well as the bar along with prizes for best dressed adult too. We are also going to do a prize for the best carved pumpkin.

Kids can just come along with their pumpkins for judging.

“It’s open to all children, not just kids from the school, which is why we’re hosting it at the village hall so siblings can also come.

“There are no age limits. It promises to be a really super night, as long as lots of people turn up to support us.”

The disco will run from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Entry is £3 per child and includes a hotdog, drink, crisps and a cupcake.