Hopes of a world record as Market Drayton ginger festival ends

The festival featured a host of events across the town from Wednesday through to Sunday, and a world record attempt for the most people decorating gingerbread men could have secured the town’s place in the Guinness Book of Records.

One of the new features of this year’s festival, which celebrates the town’s links to both gingerbread and spice, through its most famous son, Clive of India, and its history as home to the oldest surviving gingerbread firm in the country, Billington’s, was a special trail set up for visitors to follow through the town.

The Leek United Heritage Spice Trail allowed families to follow the gingerbread trail through some of the town’s key sites.

From left, mascot Humphrey, Leek United Building Society branch manager Dan Nutt, town crier Geoffrey Russell, Mayor Roger Smith and Mayoress Margaret Smith

Festival organiser Julia Roberts said they were thrilled with the way the event had been received, and added that planning is already underway for next year.

She said: “It went really well I think we have upped our game, it certainly feels like we reached another level with the festival, we had more people coming, more people engaged.”

The world record attempt involved youngsters from the Grove and Longlands schools, and is awaiting official ratification from the Guinness team.

World record attempt organiser Jana Jacobson said: “I am delighted that the number of people set by Guinness – 250, has been smashed by Grove and Longlands schools during the third annual Ginger and Spice Festival.

Advertising

“We have a new, first record of ‘Most people decorating gingerbread men simultaneously’ of 324!

“All the children taking part were wonderful and took up the challenge with maturity and good humour. The school staff were most helpful leading up to the challenge and during the event.

“I must thank the fringe event Guinness Stewards, Keren MacFarlane, Chrissie Mee, David Aldred, Isabel Douglas-Wood, Sarah Higgins, Jane Roberts and Anthony Heath. I could not have done it without them! A big thank you to our two witnesses, Reverend Catherine McBride and Councillor Steve Glover whose job was to uphold Guinness’s strict guidelines to completing the challenge.

She also offered thanks to the sponsors Original Biscuit Bakers, Gill’s Puddings for financing equipment, Dave Wright of Springfield Photographic for filming and photographing the event, and BSB Sound for the megaphones.