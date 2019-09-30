Wem 10k a winner with runners - with pictures

Starting and finishing at the town's Swimming and Lifestyle Centre the event took the runners through the main streets before an undulating loop of the countryside.

There was praise for local people who lined the town centre and even came out of the parish church to cheer on the competitors.

For the overall winner, it was a nostalgic return to the town where he played football before going to university.

Take a look at our gallery of pictures from the event:

Patrick Townsend

Patrick Townsend, 23, from Copthorne, Shrewsbury, is at university in Nottingham and runs for Notts AC.

He completed the course in a time of 34.30 minutes.

"It is great coming back to Wem to do a race," he said.

"I played for Wem Town Football Club and this is their ground. It is nice to have my family hear as well."

Mayor of Wem, Phil Glover, who helped hand medals to the finishers, congratulated the organisers.

"It has brought a lot of people to Wem for the first time and I hope they enjoyed the town and will come back to visit us. It has been great for the town," he said.

Malcolm Adkins, secretary of te Wem Swimming and Lifestyle centre said the centre wanted to be a hub for fitness and healthy living and so was delighted to host the new event.

"We also had two of our members running," he said.

Several running clubs sent large contingents of runners to support the 10k.

David Lewis from the Shrewsbury Renegade Runners said: "For the inaugural event it was very very good, very friendly and there were so many people lining the streets in the town centre. It seemed that the whole of the congregation of the local church had come out to support us, they were outside cheering us on."

Running duo, friends, Mark Sobczak from Ellesmere and Roy Jones from Llay, who have done 110 races together, also praised the local community saying people were outside their home on the estate roads to cheer on the runners.

Ladies from Lawley Runners, Telford, and the Oswestry Girls on the Run Group said they hoped to return.

Claire Jones said Girls on the Run was a support group rather than a club, with members getting on-line support from each other and buddying up for runs and events.

Corrina Ford and Michelle Cooksey from Lawley said it was a really well organised event and very friendly.