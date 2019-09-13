Historic sounds to fill Market Drayton church

The organ at Christ Church, in Little Drayton, was created in 1864 and is said to be the oldest working machine in the town.

On September 27 Dr Nigel Browne, an organ adviser for the Church of England's Diocese of Exeter, will visit and give an illustrated talk on the historic instrument.

Organist Harry Hitchen will also play at the 'Historic Sounds of Christ Church' event, which starts at 7.30pm.

Mr Hitchen said: "The organ was made in 1864 and has had virtually nothing done to it apart from being tuned and maintained.

"A lot of organs that are that old will have been altered and modernised in some way but this is untouched really.

"It's in need of restoration but it still works.

"Dr Nigel Browne will do an illustrated talk with slides on how it works, why it's an important instrument, and I will be there demonstrating."

The event is free but donations will be received.