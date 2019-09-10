Menu

TV comics to take centre stage in Whitchurch

By Aimee Jones | Whitchurch | North Shropshire entertainment | Published:

Two TV comics will take centre stage in Whitchurch this weekend - with organisers predicting it will be the best show yet.

Seann Walsh will appear in Whitchurch on Friday

Seann Walsh and Daliso Chaponda will both appear at Live At The Civic on Friday night.

The hotly-tipped Scott Bennett, who recently supported Rob Brydon on tour, completes the triple headline bill.

Organisers are predicting it will be another sell-out, with just 20 tickets left.

Resident MC Wayne Beese, who promotes the shows under the Funny Beeseness banner, will again act as host.

He said: “It will be our fifth comedy show at the Civic and I genuinely believe it will be the best one yet.

“Seann Walsh and Scott Bennett are probably the two best observational comics I have ever worked with, while Daliso offers a hilarious take on modern Britain through the eyes of an ‘outsider’.

“It’s as good a line-up as I have ever put together and anyone who has bought a ticket is in for one of the best comedy gigs they will have ever been to."

Tickets are £22 and are available from funnybeeseness.co.uk

