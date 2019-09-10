TV comics to take centre stage in Whitchurch

Seann Walsh and Daliso Chaponda will both appear at Live At The Civic on Friday night.

The hotly-tipped Scott Bennett, who recently supported Rob Brydon on tour, completes the triple headline bill.

Organisers are predicting it will be another sell-out, with just 20 tickets left.

Resident MC Wayne Beese, who promotes the shows under the Funny Beeseness banner, will again act as host.

He said: “It will be our fifth comedy show at the Civic and I genuinely believe it will be the best one yet.

“Seann Walsh and Scott Bennett are probably the two best observational comics I have ever worked with, while Daliso offers a hilarious take on modern Britain through the eyes of an ‘outsider’.

“It’s as good a line-up as I have ever put together and anyone who has bought a ticket is in for one of the best comedy gigs they will have ever been to."

Tickets are £22 and are available from funnybeeseness.co.uk