Advertising
TV comics to take centre stage in Whitchurch
Two TV comics will take centre stage in Whitchurch this weekend - with organisers predicting it will be the best show yet.
Seann Walsh and Daliso Chaponda will both appear at Live At The Civic on Friday night.
The hotly-tipped Scott Bennett, who recently supported Rob Brydon on tour, completes the triple headline bill.
Organisers are predicting it will be another sell-out, with just 20 tickets left.
Resident MC Wayne Beese, who promotes the shows under the Funny Beeseness banner, will again act as host.
He said: “It will be our fifth comedy show at the Civic and I genuinely believe it will be the best one yet.
“Seann Walsh and Scott Bennett are probably the two best observational comics I have ever worked with, while Daliso offers a hilarious take on modern Britain through the eyes of an ‘outsider’.
“It’s as good a line-up as I have ever put together and anyone who has bought a ticket is in for one of the best comedy gigs they will have ever been to."
Tickets are £22 and are available from funnybeeseness.co.uk
Advertising
Login or Register to comment