Thousands raised for Shropshire Mind at Rock and Bowl Festival

The hugely popular Market Drayton event brought in the crowds at the end of May, and now organisers have announced that they collected £5,000 for the mental health charity.

Organisers thanked everybody who had helped to collect the funds.

"We’re very proud to have supported ‘Shropshire MIND’ charity at this years Rock and Bowl Festival, helping to raise £5000 along side the Jones family in memory of Danny Jones," they said.

"Thank you to all those who donated."

Mr Jones, who lived in Market Drayton, took his own life at the age of 48 last year.

His family organised Daisy for Danny, which took place on August 25 last year and raised £11,000 for Mind.

Shropshire Mind, which was formed in 1974, has a base in Shrewsbury, although works across the county.

The charity offers daily drop in sessions, which runs seven days a week and offers people the chance to relax in a safe, nurturing environment and enjoy taking part in social activities.

Anyone who is suffering with mental health issues can contact Shropshire Mind between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, on 01743 368647, and the Samaritans on 116 123 at any other time.